Delirious woman locks herself in Pattaya hotel bathroom, cannabis and drugs found

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman in a state of delirium locked herself in a hotel bathroom in Pattaya on the night of October 4. Authorities from Pattaya City Police Station, along with municipal officers, attempted to open the bathroom door after the woman, a hotel guest, refused to vacate her room upon the expiration of her stay. She barricaded herself in the bathroom, ignoring hotel staff.







After 30 minutes of negotiation attempts with no success, the woman continued shouting and screaming, prompting authorities to call a locksmith to unlock the bathroom door. Upon entry, they found her in a highly agitated and incoherent state, resembling drug-induced behavior, resisting arrest and rolling on the floor. A search revealed cannabis in a smoking pipe, along with unknown substances.

The woman had stayed at the hotel for five days and had violated multiple hotel rules, including the use of illegal drugs. When asked to leave, she refused, leading to her erratic behavior and self-confinement in the bathroom. Authorities safely removed her from the bathroom and took her to the police station to calm down before contacting her relatives for assistance.



































