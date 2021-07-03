Brit sparks 4-hour standoff after Pattaya shooting incident

Pattaya police arrested a British expat who allegedly fired a handgun into the air, sparking a two-hour standoff with authorities.

Michael Gerasimidis, 44, reportedly fired at least four shots into the air at his Palm Oasis Village house off Soi Thepprasit 9 around 7 p.m. July 2. Two housekeepers fled the scene before police arrived.







Spotted pacing around his fenced-in yard with what appeared to be a handgun, police refused to enter the property initially. Tourist police and a S.W.A.T. team complete with sniper were called in, with about 50 officers eventually responded.

When Gerasimidis walked toward his car, police moved in, ordering him to drop any weapon he might have. He was unarmed and surrendered without further incident after midnight.

Police found a 38-caliber pistol inside the house.

Housekeepers Thanasiri Duangkwan, 36, and Pornthip Sophonthawinpong, 38, claimed Gerasimidis was drunk and got into an argument with an unnamed woman who allegedly damaged his car. The woman was not spotted during the standoff.

Police did not initially specify which, if any, charges would be laid against the Briton.























