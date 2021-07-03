Central Festival Pattaya Beach becomes Covid-19 vaccination center

Central Festival Pattaya Beach has a deal everyone wants: Coronavirus vaccine shots.

The beachfront mall has been tabbed by Banglamung District to be a major vaccination center. It has been offering jabs to seniors, those with chronic diseases and others working in high-risk professions since June 25.







Public health officials said Central Festival was chosen as a vaccination site as it has ample space, plenty of parking and all the needed facilities.

Pattaya residents who have preregistered for AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine jabs are being notified daily when they can go “shopping” for a vaccine.































