Central Festival Pattaya Beach becomes Covid-19 vaccination center

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
149
Pattaya residents who have preregistered for AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine jabs, and who have been notified, can go to the 6th floor at Central Festival Pattaya Beach to receive their shot.

Central Festival Pattaya Beach has a deal everyone wants: Coronavirus vaccine shots.

The beachfront mall has been tabbed by Banglamung District to be a major vaccination center. It has been offering jabs to seniors, those with chronic diseases and others working in high-risk professions since June 25.



Public health officials said Central Festival was chosen as a vaccination site as it has ample space, plenty of parking and all the needed facilities.

Pattaya residents who have preregistered for AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine jabs are being notified daily when they can go “shopping” for a vaccine.


Central Festival was chosen as a vaccination site as it is convenient, has ample space, plenty of parking and all the needed facilities.



Staff from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya provide the vaccinations.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR