Brit moans Pattaya police not tracking hooker who stole his safe

A British man who had his holiday cash stolen while he slept complained Pattaya police weren’t working hard enough to find the Ugandan prostitute who stole it.

Steven Paul Scroggie, 57, took a Ugandan streetwalker he found on Walking Street back to his guesthouse on Soi Chalermprakiat 21 off Third Road on Oct. 2. After doing the deed, he fell asleep only to find when he awoke that the woman stole the entire safe block from his room.







Hotel staff somehow didn’t notice Miss Shakirah Namatovu, 26 strolling out at 2 a.m. with a safe block under her arm.

Inside the safe was 8,500 British pounds, the equivalent of about 360,000 baht, his passport and other documents.

Despite filing a police report on Oct. 2, there has been no progress in the case, Scroggie said. He has had to borrow money to survive and claimed he can’t fly home due to the stolen passport.

There was no comment from the Pattaya police as to the progress of their investigation of the theft.





































