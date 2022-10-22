Snagged power lines burst into flames setting 5 cars alight

By Pattaya Mail
Over 200 meters of cable wiring were set ablaze when a backhoe working to lay new pipes snagged power and communications lines behind The Avenue galleria.

Five cars were damaged when workers laying new drainage pipes behind a Pattaya mall snagged overhead power lines.

Witness Suratsawadee Samangjit, 35, said a backhoe working to lay new pipes carelessly hit snagged power and communications lines on Soi 15 behind The Avenue galleria, tearing the live wires to the ground.



The wires set off a fire that spread to two Toyota Yaris cars, a Honda HRV, Toyota Altis and Honda Civic. No one was injured.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze that spread over 200 meters of wires.


The blazing power and communications wires partially destroyed 5 cars parked on the road.









