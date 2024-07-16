Dayspring Foundation Pattaya donates crash helmets to kindergarten students

PATTAYA, Thailand — On July 12, the Dayspring Foundation, led by Prof. Dr. Anthony Perkins, the founding president, and Ms Indira Samuels, the current president, donated helmets to kindergarten students at Nong Pla Lai Municipal Kindergarten School. The initiative aims to promote safety among students who commute by motorcycle, a mode of transportation known for its risks, particularly the potential for head injuries in accidents.







Recognizing the importance of helmet use, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has instructed local administrative organizations to distribute small, standard helmets to young children, teenagers, and women who ride motorcycles. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to instil traffic discipline and ensure that helmets are worn every time a person rides a motorcycle, thereby reducing injuries and fatalities in accidents.





































