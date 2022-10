Two homeless drunks hugged and made up after police threatened to arrest them for fighting in public.

Pattaya police cautioned the two unidentified men in their late 40s around 1 a.m. Oct. 12 after the loud brawl on Pratamnak Soi 5. One had a bloody head wound.

Both drunk and belligerent, the men each accused the other of starting it.

But once police threatened to throw them in a cell, they suddenly became buddies and hugged it out.