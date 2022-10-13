Pattaya changing Sukhumvit-Central Road tunnel lighting to LED

Pattaya is doing more than changing burned-out bulbs in the Central Road bypass tunnel, it’s lowering the electricity bill as well.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Oct. 11 that 80% of the tunnel’s 400-watt halide lamps were broken or burned out due to lack of maintenance.

A week ago, Pattaya received 100 high-powered bulbs specifically made for the underpass and work to replace bulbs began.

The long-term plan, however, is to change from the 400-watt halide lamps to 60-wat LED bulbs that are cheaper, longer-lasting and more energy-efficient.







Poramet said the electric bill for the tunnel currently is about 50,000 baht a month. That should drop significantly once the 976 bulbs are changed over to LEDs, he said.

That process will take 2 months before the 3 million baht budget is approved, the bulbs procured and contractor hired. Work to install new LED bulbs is scheduled to begin in March or April 2023.





































