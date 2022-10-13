New self-drive tourism manual for ASEAN countries available for travelers

A new self-drive tourism manual for ASEAN is now available, containing important details and need-to-know information on driving in each of the region’s member countries, as well as suggested touring routes.

The self-drive guidebook is aimed at encouraging those tourists who would like to explore highlights and second-tier destinations of ASEAN countries – Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam – by driving themselves safely and enjoyably. The information in the guidebook is also designed to help self-drive travelers create their own itineraries.







The guidebook provides the following information:

– Visa and entry requirements;

– Permits for vehicles;

– Cross-border procedures;

– Code of conduct / and Dos and Don’ts for self-drive tourism;

– Emergency calls for tourists;

– COVID-19 situation and vaccine passport website link;

– Left/right-hand drive;

– Recommended routes.







The guidebook was collaboratively developed by the 10 ASEAN countries, and is an initiative under the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016-2025. It is now available for free download via the link https://drive.google.com/…/1JzzZ3hKq9T1zPC1DEywP…/view. (PRD)

































