Boy’s blunder leads to buoy bashing homes

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large, red buoy that came loose from its mooring caused significant damage to several homes in the Naklua Bay area, Pattaya, on December 20. The buoy floated into the residential area and collided with the walls of the houses, leaving cracks and holes.

The incident was discovered by Thanapon Chaisit, a 63-year-old local resident, who saw the buoy in the sea and asked his grandson to pull it out. However, his grandson ignored his request and went to sleep. The next day, the buoy had drifted into the bay and hit the houses.







Thanapon said he contacted the owners of the buoy, who he believed were from the nearby pier, but they did not show up to inspect the damage or offer any compensation. He also said that no authorities had visited the site or provided any assistance.

The residents affected by the incident posted a plea for help on social media, seeking guidance on which authorities to contact. They also planned to report the situation to the Pattaya City authorities, as their homes had suffered damage. They urged the responsible party to address the concerns of those whose homes had been impacted by the buoy. The buoy was later removed by the authorities from the sea, but the residents are still waiting for a resolution.





























