Pattaya prepares for countdown events with traffic management plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall held a meeting on December 21 to discuss the traffic management plan for the upcoming countdown events in the city. The meeting was attended by Pol. Col. Pattikorn Sornsai, Deputy Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police Region, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, his advisors, members of the Pattaya City Council, and representatives from the contracted company.

The countdown events will take place from December 29 to 31, attracting more than 50,000 visitors to the city. To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, the meeting outlined the road closures and detours that will be implemented during the events.







According to the plan, Pattaya Central Road will be closed to traffic from the Second Road intersection to the Beach Road, starting from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on December 29 and 30. On December 31, Beach Road will be closed from the Dolphin Roundabout to Soi 10, starting from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day. Alternative routes will be available for motorists and public transportation.

The Mayor approved the traffic management plan and assigned the Tourism Promotion Division to coordinate with the relevant parties for further details. The Mayor also urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and follow the traffic regulations during the events. A final meeting will be held on December 25 to review and finalize the traffic management plan.





























