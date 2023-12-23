Allan Cassin shines at Mountain Shadow and Crystal Bay

The Mabprachan Golf Society had a great week of golf with two games at Mountain Shadow and Crystal Bay. The weather was sunny and breezy, and the courses were in good condition except for the bunkers at Mountain Shadow. The group also had some changes of plans and some new and old faces joining them.

The week started with a game at Mountain Shadow on Tuesday, where Allan Cassin showed his form and won with 36 stableford points. He was followed by Neil Harvey with 32 points. Bob Edwards, Robert Charbonneau, and Sam Jeffery took the near pins.







On Thursday, the group was supposed to play at Treasure Hill, but they switched to Crystal Bay because four holes at Treasure Hill were closed. They were happy to see Patrick Devereux back and welcomed Wendy and Tony Chetland. Allan Cassin continued his winning streak and played a perfect round, scoring 44 stableford points. Bob Edwards came second with 36 points. Sam Jeffery was unlucky to miss a hole-in-one by just 10 cm. The near pins went to Sam Jeffery, Bob Edwards, Max Vroom, and Allan Cassin.

































