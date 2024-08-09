New seafood market planned for Lan Pho in Naklua Old Town

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 8, a working team from Pattaya City, including Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and members of the Pattaya City Council, visited the Lan Pho Naklua Market to evaluate its suitability for a new seafood market project.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak announced that Pattaya City plans to renovate the Lan Pho Naklua Market as part of this initiative. The project involves relocating all seafood vendors from the front area of the market to the back, near the local fishery zone. This relocation aims to create a more comprehensive environment, emphasizing cleanliness, waste management, and improved parking arrangements, thereby making the area more orderly and spacious for tourists.

During the visit, the Engineering Department, accompanied by the Chairman of the Lan Pho Naklua Community, reviewed blueprints and inspected the site. They sought input from city council members on potential flaws, necessary corrections, and additional improvements to ensure the project’s success.









“The blueprints are finalized, and with the budget allocated, the project will soon move forward,” said Wuthisak. “Our goal is to establish a clean, modern, and well-organized fresh seafood market for both tourists and Naklua residents while preserving the unique Naklua Old Town character.”





































