Body of South Korean tourist found floating near Koh Sak off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Marine rescue teams recovered the body of a South Korean tourist floating in waters near Koh Sak off the coast of Pattaya on the morning of May 25, with police now investigating the cause of death. At approximately 10 a.m., investigators from Pattaya City Police Station, together with water rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon and Marine Disaster Prevention teams, travelled by rescue boat to an area north of Koh Sak near Koh Larn after receiving reports of a body floating face down in the sea around six nautical miles from Pattaya shore.







Rescuers found the deceased to be a foreign male believed to be South Korean, aged around 50 years old. He was wearing a white collared shirt with black trim and green shorts. Officials estimated he had been dead for at least six hours. Initial examinations found no visible signs of physical assault on the body. Authorities recovered a wallet containing a South Korean driver’s license identifying the man as Jeong Jun Hwan, three South Korean ATM cards, and a hotel room key marked Room 10. Police said efforts are underway to verify the victim’s identity and coordinate with relevant agencies. The body has been transferred to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

















































