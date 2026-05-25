Water meter thieves caught on CCTV as Bo Win residents suffer repeated thefts

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Residents and business operators in the Bo Win area of Sri Racha District are calling for urgent police action after two suspected thieves were caught on CCTV repeatedly stealing water meters from properties across the community. The latest incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m. on May 24 outside Somrudee Village dormitory on Huai Prap–Nong Kang Pla Road in Bo Win. Surveillance footage captured two men arriving on a black-and-red Honda Wave motorcycle without a license plate before one suspect quickly removed a water meter installed outside the property. After completing the theft, the suspects fled the scene on the motorcycle.







Akkadet Jansri, a 43-year-old dormitory caretaker, said he discovered the theft after noticing that the property’s water supply had stopped working later that morning. “When I checked the meter area, I was shocked to find the water meter had been stolen,” he said. “I reviewed the CCTV footage and could clearly see the suspects’ actions. I have already filed a police report with Bo Win Police Station and handed over the video evidence.” Residents in the area say similar thefts have occurred repeatedly in recent weeks, affecting homes, dormitories, and local businesses throughout Bo Win and causing widespread inconvenience and repair costs. Locals are now urging police to urgently track down the suspects before more residents become victims.

















































