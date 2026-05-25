Burst water pipe disrupts traffic on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A burst water pipe caused traffic disruption along Thepprasit Road in Pattaya on May 25, prompting local authorities to step in and manage traffic flow in the affected area.

Municipal enforcement officers from Jomtien were deployed near the Supalai residential development on Thepprasit Road after water from the damaged pipe spread across parts of the roadway, affecting vehicle movement and creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.







Officials worked to facilitate traffic and warn motorists to proceed with caution while relevant agencies were contacted to carry out repair operations. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the pipe rupture or how long repairs are expected to take.

Drivers using the route were advised to remain alert due to slippery road conditions and possible congestion while maintenance crews assess and resolve the situation. The incident added to traffic difficulties in one of Pattaya’s busy connecting routes between central Pattaya and the Jomtien area, particularly during periods of high vehicle movement throughout the day.

















































