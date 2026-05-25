Poramet leads ‘We Love Pattaya’ team to Koh Larn ahead of June 28 city election

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local election campaigning in Pattaya intensified on May 24 as Poramet Ngampichet, widely known as “Beer,” led candidates from the “We Love Pattaya” group into communities on Koh Larn and Chum Sai to meet residents, present achievements, and gather feedback ahead of the upcoming city election.







The team of prospective Pattaya City Council candidates for District 3 spent the day engaging with local residents, listening to concerns and suggestions on infrastructure, tourism management, public utilities, urban order, and quality of life issues. Residents joined discussions in a friendly atmosphere, reflecting growing public interest in the future direction of Pattaya’s development. Later in the evening, Poramet, the former Pattaya mayor, continued outreach efforts in the Chum Sai community, where locals raised concerns about urban development and ongoing community challenges.

During the campaign visit, Poramet highlighted the group’s “BETTER PATTAYA — Do It, Done It, Continue It” vision, pointing to projects completed over the past four years. These included improvements on Koh Larn, public space recovery initiatives, sidewalk upgrades, power and communication cable organization, flood mitigation projects, expanded community lighting, and the promotion of Pattaya’s festivals and events onto national and international stages. The “We Love Pattaya” team also encouraged residents to vote in the Pattaya mayoral and city council elections scheduled for Sunday, June 28, stressing that sustainable city transformation comes through consistent action rather than promises alone.























































