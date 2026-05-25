Koh Larn swells with heat-driven tourists as Pattaya sizzles in rising temperatures

PATTAYA, Thailand – The intense summer heat sweeping across Pattaya and Thailand’s eastern seaboard has pushed more visitors toward nearby sea destinations, with Koh Larn emerging as one of the most popular escapes this week. As temperatures remain high in Pattaya and surrounding areas, both domestic and international tourists have been flocking to Bali Hai Pier to catch ferries and speedboats heading to the island. The short 30–40 minute journey across the Gulf has become a convenient way to trade city heat for sea breezes and clearer waters.







On the island, beaches such as Tawaen and Samae have seen increased footfall, with visitors seeking shade, swimming in the sea, and renting motorbikes to explore quieter viewpoints. Local vendors report steady business as day-trippers spend more time eating, drinking, and resting along the shoreline to avoid the midday sun.

Authorities and tour operators have reminded visitors to stay hydrated, apply sun protection, and avoid prolonged exposure during peak heat hours, as eastern Thailand continues to experience elevated temperatures typical of the late dry season. Despite the heat, the steady flow of tourists underscores Koh Larn’s enduring appeal as a quick coastal getaway from Pattaya’s urban coastline.

















































