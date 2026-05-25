Pattaya unveils strict roadmap for June 28 election as officials push for clean and transparent vote

PATTAYA, Thailand – Kiattisak Sriwongchai, Pattaya City Clerk and Director of the Pattaya Election Commission, says authorities are preparing an intensive operational roadmap for the June 28, 2026 Pattaya mayoral and city council elections, with a strong focus on transparency, fairness, and rapid certification of results. Speaking on election readiness, the city clerk confirmed that Pattaya City has coordinated closely with both the national and Election Commission of Thailand offices in Chonburi to ensure every stage of the process meets legal and procedural standards. Candidate registration is scheduled from May 28 to June 1, with officials already assigned to oversee application intake, qualification verification, and administrative procedures. A full operational rehearsal for election staff is also planned for May 27.







A major focus will be the training of polling station committees, known as KPN officers, with each polling station staffed by nine election officials and two security personnel responsible for voting operations, ballot counting, and ballot transport.

Authorities will conduct two rounds of intensive training to create what officials describe as “professional-level” polling station teams. The first session, on June 6–7, will involve guidance from the central Election Commission, while a larger training program covering all election personnel will run from June 17–21. Election materials will be distributed on June 27 ahead of voting day on June 28. To avoid disruptions during the rainy season, Pattaya plans to minimize the use of temporary tents at polling sites, instead prioritizing indoor venues with stronger protection against heavy rain and flooding.

Kiattisak has also assigned Pattaya’s four deputy city clerks to supervise each electoral district individually in an effort to tighten oversight and improve coordination across the city.

Candidates and political teams are being encouraged to appoint representatives at polling stations to observe both voting and ballot counting procedures, allowing objections or irregularities to be addressed immediately at the site rather than through later complaints. The city clerk also warned candidates to ensure campaign promises remain within Pattaya City’s legal authority and decentralization laws, cautioning that policies exceeding municipal powers could trigger complaints to the Election Commission.







Meanwhile, residents are being urged to carefully verify their voting eligibility due to adjustments in some electoral boundaries, particularly between Districts 1 and 2, and Districts 3 and 4. Officials noted that some residents may be eligible to vote only for mayor but not for city council representatives in certain districts. Pattaya City says voter information and district details will be distributed directly to households ahead of Election Day as part of an ongoing public awareness campaign aimed at preventing ballot errors and election disputes.

















































