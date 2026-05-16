Pattaya Police and rescuers rush distressed young woman to hospital for safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and rescue workers in Pattaya stepped in to help a distressed young woman found in a confused and incoherent state along South Pattaya Road late Friday night.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station received reports of a woman behaving erratically near the entrance to Soi Kor Phai on the uphill side toward Bali Hai Pier. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to assist police at the scene.







Authorities found a woman believed to be between 25 and 35 years old appearing highly distressed and disoriented. Witnesses said she was speaking incoherently and seemed unable to communicate clearly. Officials said it was unclear whether her condition was linked to intoxicating substances, possible drugging, or a medical or psychological episode. Concerned for her safety, police decided to transport her to hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

During the rescue effort, the woman reportedly became frightened and resisted officers, prompting rescuers to carefully restrain her to prevent her from harming herself or jumping from the vehicle while being transported. Authorities confirmed the woman was safely admitted for treatment, while members of the public at the scene praised police and rescue workers for their efforts to protect her welfare.

















































