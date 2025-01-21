Big Cleaning Pattaya – Authorities drive anti-narcotics and tourism confidence initiative

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat Jindakuansanong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, presided over a meeting to advance “Big Cleaning Pattaya,” the third phase of the anti-narcotics and anti-crime campaign, aimed at improving the city’s image and bolstering tourism confidence.

The focus of the meeting was to strategize efforts under the campaign’s third phase, including identifying high-risk areas for drug activities, addressing homelessness, and mitigating issues affecting tourists in Pattaya—a world-class tourist destination.







Pattaya Police have identified ten critical locations for inspection, with eight areas linked to drug-related activities and two hotspots involving homelessness. Additionally, police stations in Banglamung, Nongprue, and Na Jomtien have been tasked with similar operations to clean up their jurisdictions, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat emphasized that the initiative aligns with government policies aimed at tackling drug issues, transnational crime, and illegal migration, which undermine tourism. The previous phases of the campaign received positive feedback from both residents and visitors.

This special operation, “Big Cleaning Pattaya,” will focus on eradicating drug hotspots, resolving issues related to homelessness and vagrancy, and addressing illegal activities by undocumented immigrants in the city. Collaborative efforts will involve local police, public health authorities, and social welfare departments.



Furthermore, under the national campaign against drugs, authorities aim to disrupt drug distribution networks, especially targeting small-scale dealers. Over the next six months, the police will conduct monthly operations to inspect high-risk areas at least twice a month, ensuring a comprehensive approach across Pattaya and nearby jurisdictions like Banglamung and Nongprue.

The initiative reaffirms Pattaya’s commitment to being a safe, welcoming destination for tourists worldwide.

































