Pattaya Mayor leads effort to demolish drug hotspots in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, alongside his advisors and city officials, welcomed Pol. Lt. Gen. Surasith Sangkhapong, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister on Security Affairs, to Jomtien Soi 2. The visit marked the commencement of an operation to demolish abandoned structures under a regional anti-crime and drug suppression policy initiated by the Royal Thai Police Region 2.

The area has been a hotspot for drug-related activities, including distribution and use, tarnishing Pattaya’s reputation as a tourism destination. The operation, part of the “Purge the Parasites” campaign, aims to curb cross-border crime, illegal labor, and drug proliferation.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s commitment to supporting this initiative by addressing environmental and landscape issues to prevent crime. The targeted structures, mostly zinc-roofed shanties on disputed private land, were identified as critical areas for intervention.

Out of 24 land encroachment cases, one landowner agreed to allow city officials to proceed with demolition. The remaining 23 cases have pledged to self-demolish their structures within a month, failing which the city will enforce legal measures.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surasith lauded the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved, highlighting the operation’s importance in restoring Pattaya’s image as a safe and drug-free tourist city. The demolition is seen as a step towards sustainable crime and drug prevention, aligning with national security policies.













































