Round-the-Clock Effort – Firefighters successfully contain blaze at official’s residence in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Kletkaew Sub-district Municipality received an emergency call reporting a fire at a government official’s residence in Bang Saray, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, January 20. A fire truck and team from the local disaster prevention and mitigation unit rushed to the scene. After requesting additional support from neighboring units, firefighters successfully contained the fire after 2 hours of intense efforts.

The municipality extended thanks to the fire departments from Bang Saray, Sattahip, Khet Udomsuk, and Chumphon Naval School, who collectively dispatched seven fire trucks and lighting equipment to assist in the operation. Emergency response teams have been working around the clock to provide continuous support.







For emergency fire-related incidents, the public can contact the 24-hour hotline at 038-197223 for immediate assistance. The Kletkaew Sub-district’s firefighting team had only just finished extinguishing a blaze in Khao Kathing three days prior before tackling this latest emergency in the early hours of the morning.







































