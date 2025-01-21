Round-the-Clock Effort – Firefighters successfully contain blaze at official’s residence in Sattahip

By Pattaya Mail
0
312
Fire crews from multiple municipalities worked together to extinguish a fire at a government official’s home in Bang Saray, Sattahip, early this morning.

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Kletkaew Sub-district Municipality received an emergency call reporting a fire at a government official’s residence in Bang Saray, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, January 20. A fire truck and team from the local disaster prevention and mitigation unit rushed to the scene. After requesting additional support from neighboring units, firefighters successfully contained the fire after 2 hours of intense efforts.

The municipality extended thanks to the fire departments from Bang Saray, Sattahip, Khet Udomsuk, and Chumphon Naval School, who collectively dispatched seven fire trucks and lighting equipment to assist in the operation. Emergency response teams have been working around the clock to provide continuous support.



For emergency fire-related incidents, the public can contact the 24-hour hotline at 038-197223 for immediate assistance. The Kletkaew Sub-district’s firefighting team had only just finished extinguishing a blaze in Khao Kathing three days prior before tackling this latest emergency in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters from Kletkaew Subdistrict and neighboring units swiftly responded to a blaze, managing to contain it after two hours of intense efforts.

The Kletkaew Sub-district firefighting team showed exceptional dedication, battling fires in multiple locations, including Khao Kathing and Bang Saray, over the past few days.

















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR