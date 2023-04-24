Belgian ambassador plants tree at Nong Nooch Botanical Garden

Belgium’s ambassador to Thailand planted a Longan tree at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

H.E. Sibille de Cartier d’Yves contributed to the Rukkachart botanical-garden project at the Pattaya tourist attraction at the Bandaikrit foothills.

Nong Nooch has leased 43 rai in the foothills from the Royal Forestry Department and has developed 14 of those rai into a botanical garden. The park has solicited donations from numerous foreign embassies and public organizations.







After the tree-planting ceremony, Nong Nooch Director Kampol Tansajja escorted H.E. Sibille de Cartier d’Yves to witness the installation of a 2.2 meter tall image of Lord Indra on a throne of 33 elephant heads. Once installed the total height of the monument is 15.2 meters from the ground.



















