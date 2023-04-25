District Chief clarifies recent removal of campaign posters

Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana District Chief Dicha Kongsri on Monday (24 Apr) clarified that the recent removal of campaign posters belonging to a political party was not an act of political discrimination. He noted that the posters were collected from a road parallel to Khlong Thawi Watthana and Aksa Road, which had previously been declared off-limits for campaign posters.

Dicha added that the district office had publicly announced the ban in advance and that the party or its candidates may not have been aware of the restrictions.







The Election Commission (EC) has meanwhile revealed a method of sharing the remaining 100 seats for party-list representatives after seats had already been distributed to parties depending on the number of party-list votes received.

According to the EC, if one party has the largest remaining votes, it will receive an extra party-list seat. Other parties with fewer remaining votes will also receive an extra seat one by one until all 100 seats have been filled. If two parties have the same remaining votes, a draw will take place to decide the recipient of the extra seat. (NNT)















