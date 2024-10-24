Drunk driver claims heart injury after car flip over on Bali Hai overpass in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heavily intoxicated woman was involved in a car accident early morning after her vehicle flipped over on the Laem Bali Hai overpass. The incident occurred at approximately 1:16 AM on October 23, prompting immediate response from local rescue teams and law enforcement.









Upon arrival, responders found a blue Honda Brio overturned in the middle of the road, with the driver, 29-year-old Ms. Phanthip, exhibiting signs of severe intoxication and minor abrasions. When asked about her injuries, Ms. Phanthip confidently replied that she was only ‘hurt at heart’, leaving the rescue workers both amused and bewildered.

Prior to the accident, officials had noticed Ms. Phanthip staggering while walking and had offered her a ride on a golf cart to ensure her safety. She indicated that she would take public transportation home, but just moments later, authorities received reports of her car flipping over.





Rescue workers promptly administered first aid before transporting Ms. Phanthip to the hospital for further evaluation. Law enforcement has detained her for a breathalyzer test to determine her blood alcohol content and to proceed with legal action.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of drunk driving and the potential consequences that can arise from such reckless behavior on the roads.





































