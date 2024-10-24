Drunk rider crashes into motorcycle repair shop on Central Pattaya Road, seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 23, Pattaya City Police received reports of a motorcycle accident involving a rider who lost control and crashed into a motorcycle repair shop on Central Pattaya Road near Soi 8/1.









Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation and medical teams from Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital rushed to the scene to assist. Upon arrival, they found a grey Honda Wave 125 motorcycle that had veered off the road and crashed into the front of the repair shop. The motorcycle was overturned, with oil spilling onto the ground.





A 30-year-old Thai male was found injured at the scene, displaying signs of severe intoxication. He had a significant head injury, with blood oozing from his ears. Although no identification was found on him, a black handbag containing an ID card, driver’s license, and some cash was recovered. This evidence was collected by police for further investigation.

Witnesses reported that the rider was seen leaving a traffic light and turning right when he lost control, veering onto the sidewalk and crashing into the repair shop, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood.

Emergency responders quickly provided first aid before transporting the injured man to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident.





































