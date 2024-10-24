Pattaya commemorates King Chulalongkorn with wreath laying ceremony

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of King Chulalongkorn, commemorating the profound impact of his reign on Thailand’s history and governance.

PATTAYA, Thailand Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of the Banglamung District Office on October 23.




The event was attended by government officials and citizens from all walks of life to honor the legacy of the beloved monarch.

Community members gather in unity to honor King Chulalongkorn, reflecting on his dedication to the nation’s peace and prosperity.


The ceremony aimed to pay tribute to King Chulalongkorn’s significant contributions to the nation, including his tireless efforts in governance and his dedication to the well-being of the Thai people.

Pattaya pays homage to King Chulalongkorn’s remarkable contributions, celebrating his enduring legacy and the continued independence of the nation.

His leadership played a crucial role in preserving the country’s independence and ensuring peace and prosperity for all citizens.















