Pattaya commemorates King Chulalongkorn with wreath laying ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of the Banglamung District Office on October 23.









The event was attended by government officials and citizens from all walks of life to honor the legacy of the beloved monarch.





The ceremony aimed to pay tribute to King Chulalongkorn’s significant contributions to the nation, including his tireless efforts in governance and his dedication to the well-being of the Thai people.

His leadership played a crucial role in preserving the country’s independence and ensuring peace and prosperity for all citizens.

































