Thai nationals being evacuated from Sudan

More than 200 Thai nationals left the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and arrived in Port Sudan safely.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted about the operation by Thai authorities to evacuate Thai people in war-torn Khartoum.

The ministry's spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said the evacuees including 212 Thai nationals and three foreign spouses will then board a ship to Jeddah in neigbouring Saudi Arabia and will return to Thailand by Thai air force planes. An Airbus and C-130 will leave Thailand for Jeddah at 9.30 pm on Tuesday to fly them home. (TNA)
















