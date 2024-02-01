Begging groups cast shadow on Pattaya’s global reputation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents and tourists raised concerns on January 30 as disturbances caused by foreign begging groups marred popular tourist spots in Pattaya, casting a shadow on the city’s global image. Investigations unveiled the presence of beggars, including minors, people with disabilities, the elderly, and children, notably along the beachfront road of Pattaya, in front of Wat Chaimongkol South Pattaya Market, and along Pattaya Second Road.







Despite previous interventions by authorities, these groups tend to reappear once the attention subsides. Many individuals within these groups have been previously encountered by authorities, yet their actions persist without significant consequences.

The persistent reoccurrence of this issue not only poses a challenge to the city’s efforts in maintaining a positive global image but also raises questions about the efficacy of current measures. Local authorities are being called upon to address the matter more robustly, given its impact on the tourism industry and the overall perception of Pattaya as a world-class destination. Residents are expressing the hope for a comprehensive solution to effectively curb the reappearance of foreign begging groups in the area.































