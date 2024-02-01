Pattaya mayor contributes to local governance discourse in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet took an active role in a collaborative meeting on January 31, held at Bangkok City Hall 2, focusing on challenges and idea exchange in local governance. Key participants included Somchai Rangsiwatanasak, Mayor of Sananrak Municipality and President of the Thai Municipalities Association, and Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok and a number of mayors and heads of municipalities in Thailand.







This gathering served as a platform for local leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, sharing insights and addressing obstacles in managing local government organizations. The diverse representation highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange to enhance effective governance and address shared challenges nationwide.

Mayor Poramet’s active participation underscores Pattaya’s commitment to staying informed, contributing to national-level discussions, and fostering cooperation among local authorities for the betterment of communities across the country.































