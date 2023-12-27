Beer thief caught on camera in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman who stole a tray of Chang beer from a convenience store in Pattaya on Christmas Day was caught on camera by the store owner, who shared the footage online to warn other shopkeepers.

The incident happened at the Phuriphat Store, located within the alley behind Wat Chaimonkol Market, around 3 p.m. on December 25. The store owner, Sap Klomlee, 60, said she was busy checking some merchandise outside the store when the woman entered and headed straight to the beer section.







The CCTV footage showed the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a face mask. She looked around briefly before grabbing a tray of Chang beer, worth 240 baht, and hiding it under her jacket. She then walked out of the store without paying, pretending to be on the phone.

Sap said she did not notice anything suspicious until she checked the CCTV footage later and realized what had happened. She said she was shocked and angry that someone would steal from her store, especially on Christmas Day. She said she reported the theft to the police and gave them the footage as evidence.

She also posted the video on social media, hoping to identify the suspect and alert other store owners in the area. She said she wanted the woman to be caught and punished, and to return the stolen beer. She also advised other shopkeepers to be vigilant and watch out for anyone who might try to pull off a similar stunt.

The police said they were investigating the case and looking for the suspect, who was last seen riding a motorcycle towards the back of the market. They asked anyone with information to contact them.































