Chonburi governor pays homage at Wat Suan Tan Temple

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Governor of Chonburi, Thawatchai Srithong, along with heads of government departments, visited the sacred Wat Suan Tan in Bang Pla Soi District of Chonburi on December 25, to pay homage to the Buddha and the temple’s history.

Wat Suan Tan, an ancient temple dating back to the era of King Taksin the Great, houses 18 Buddha statues of various sizes within its premises. The temple is considered a historical and cultural landmark in Chonburi, as it was the site of a decisive battle between King Taksin and the Burmese invaders in 1767.







Speaking on the occasion, Governor Thawatchai expressed his reverence and gratitude to the temple and its legacy. He said, “Wat Suan Tan is not only a place of worship, but also a symbol of our identity and heritage. It reminds us of the courage and sacrifice of our ancestors who fought for our freedom and dignity. We are here today to honor their memory and seek their blessings for the future.”

As part of the New Year festivities, the Chonburi Provincial Office, in collaboration with the Provincial Buddhism Office, has opened the temple for the public to pay respects and seek blessings from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. daily, starting from December 25 until January 4, 2024.

This 10-day initiative aims to bring serenity and spiritual well-being to the community while providing an opportunity for the public to learn about and appreciate the historical importance of Wat Suan Tan. The public is warmly invited to visit the temple during this period, crossing over to the other side of the temple to offer their prayers and receive blessings for a prosperous New Year.





























