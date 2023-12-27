Pattaya closes U-turn points on Sukhumvit Road for New Year

Pattaya authorities have announced the temporary closure of several U-turn points on Sukhumvit Road as a safety measure for the upcoming New Year festival. The closure, which will be effective from December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024, will affect four key U-turn points: in front of the Highway Police Station in South Pattaya, before reaching the North Pattaya intersection, in front of Chong Lom Temple, and in front of Djittabhawan College Temple.

The decision is aimed at reducing the traffic congestion and the risk of accidents during the festive season, when the number of vehicles and visitors is expected to increase significantly. The U-turn points will be reopened on January 5, 2024.







The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike, which also includes increased patrols, checkpoints, and public awareness campaigns. Officials from the Traffic and Transportation Division, Engineering Department, can be contacted at 038-253188 for any inquiries regarding the traffic management plan. For additional information, the Pattaya Contact Center is available at 1337.





























