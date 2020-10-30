Bangsaen-area beaches may limit hours due to chronic littering

Saen Suk authorities are considering limiting the hours its beaches can be used as groups of party people are finding it too difficult to throw their trash in nearby garbage cans.







Sanitation workers are routinely picking up after parties and groups using the beach at night, leaving behind food containers, liquor bottles and other rubbish despite having trash cans within sight of their gathering. Photos of the mess have circulated widely on social media, leading to criticism of subdistrict officials.

Mayor Narongchai Kunplome said the litter problem occurs at Bang Sean, Leam Tan and Worn Napa beaches, but it most severe at Worn Napa. Subdistrict security officers don’t have arrest powers and local police see litter as a low priority.









Narongchai said sanitation workers are doing their best to clean up after the thoughtless beach users, but he may have to limit the hours the beach can be used if the behavior continues.











