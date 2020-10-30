Pattaya school closed for hand, foot, mouth disease outbreak

Pattaya School No. 5 is closed this week following an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease.







The Oct. 26-30 shutdown was ordered following reports that began last week about kindergarteners developing blisters on their hands. Rigorous cleaning was done over last weekend, but after more blisters were reported Oct. 26, the Pattaya Education Department shut down the school for complete decontamination, said Principal Narumon Intapong.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a common viral illness that usually affects infants and children younger than five years old. However, it can sometimes occur in adults. Symptoms include fever, blister-like sores in the mouth, and a skin rash.

The disease is caused by viruses that belong to the Enterovirus group, which includes polioviruses, coxsackieviruses, echoviruses, and enteroviruses.

A serious nationwide outbreak in Thailand killed two and infected more than 17,000 in 2012. Smaller outbreaks have occurred every year since.











