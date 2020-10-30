Contractor unfazed by shoddy Highway 7 roadwork

Shoddy workmanship by highway crews is causing accidents and angst among Highway 7 motorists.

The left lane of the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway before the toll booth near the Pattaya Dolphinarium is uneven, with 10-centimeter dips near sewer grates. Other sewers were partially paved over, blocking water from draining and exacerbating flooding.







Motorcycles, most at risk of accidents when hitting dips, have tried to use the shoulder, crashing there instead. Cars have been swerving without looking, crashing into vehicles in adjacent lanes.









Work crews with the unidentified contractor appeared barely apologetic, saying they decided covering the sewers with wood while paving the road seemed like a good idea, but acknowledged that blocking water from draining probably wasn’t smart.

As for the dips? They blamed it on heavy cars and flooding, which of course they helped worsen.

No schedule was given for remedial work to do the job properly.

