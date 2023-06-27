Banglamung police officers expected to uphold nine principles of integrity

Pattaya, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Suchart Dusadee, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station in Chonburi Province, takes charge of releasing the morning patrol shift for his dedicated team of police officers at precisely 8 a.m. every day. This daily ritual includes an inspiring speech aimed at fostering a sense of safety, security, and warmth within the community, aligning with the policies of the Royal Thai Police.







Following the superintendent’s motivational address, all officers meticulously inspect their weapons, ensuring they are in optimal condition for use, if absolutely needed. Similarly, their vehicles undergo thorough checks to guarantee they are functioning flawlessly. This meticulous preparation underscores the officers’ commitment to serving the community with the highest level of professionalism and efficiency.



Pol. Maj. Suchart emphasizes the importance of considering the public as their own family, urging officers to empathize with the concerns of community members and treat everyone equally with respect and fairness. This approach aligns with the vision set forth by Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapat, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, who advocates for the police organization to be the bedrock of justice and safety, adhering to international standards in safeguarding lives and properties.







Integral to the Banglamung Police Station’s ethos is the cultivation of a strong organizational culture. This includes instilling discipline, providing comfort to the distressed, promoting well-being within the community, and fostering a collaborative team spirit. At its core, the station abides by the four essential values: competency, overall fairness, people-oriented approach, and a service-minded mindset, succinctly captured by the acronym COPS.







Additionally, every officer is expected to uphold the nine principles that define the standard of goodness and integrity for the police force. These principles include respecting their duties, displaying compassion towards the public, demonstrating patience in the face of adversity, fearlessly confronting challenges, remaining steadfast in their commitment regardless of circumstances, working for the betterment of the people, acting with fairness and justice, making wise decisions and leading an upright life.

















