Pattaya welcomes Chinese tourists for cultural exchange and tourism boost

Pattaya, Thailand – Nong Nooch Tropical Garden came alive with excitement as Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, warmly greeted a group of more than 1,200 tourists from the People’s Republic of China at an event aiming to foster cultural exchange and propel Pattaya’s tourism industry onto the global stage.







The conference, scheduled for June 26-27, serves as a platform to promote the rich cultural heritage of Pattaya while enticing visitors to explore its picturesque landscapes. Wuthisak expressed his profound satisfaction that these tourists have chosen Pattaya as one of their preferred destinations for travel and relaxation, particularly for families. The city’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences has instilled confidence in the tourism industry, attracting Chinese tourists to rediscover the allure of Thailand.



As the conference unfolds, participants will have the opportunity to engage in various cultural activities, immersing themselves in Pattaya’s vibrant traditions and customs. The event also serves as a catalyst for forging meaningful connections and fostering mutual understanding between Thai and Chinese cultures.

Wuthisak further emphasized that Pattaya’s enchanting attractions, world-class hospitality, and scenic beauty make it an ideal destination for international tourists. By hosting events of this magnitude, the city is determined to position itself as a global tourism hub, captivating visitors with its unique blend of cultural heritage and modern offerings.







The Deputy Mayor extended his gratitude to Cynic International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Quzhuang Group, specialists in managing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) group tourism for their collaboration in organizing this conference, highlighting their significant role in promoting Pattaya’s tourism potential. He affirmed the city’s commitment to continually enhancing the tourism experience, ensuring that visitors return home with cherished memories and a desire to share their experiences with others.

















