US naval delegation discusses PASSEX training with Thai navy officials

Rear Admiral Anupong Taprasop, Deputy Commander of Naval Area Command 1, received a courtesy call from Capt. Hugh Winkel, Assistant Naval Attaché of the United States Embassy in Thailand, and Cdr. Charles T. Cooper, Commanding Officer of the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), along with their delegation. The meeting took place at the Naval Area Command 1 Headquarters in Sattahip, Chonburi on June 26.







The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming PASSEX (Thai-U.S. Naval Exercise) training and further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The previous PASSEX training, which involved the Royal Thai Navy, took place from February 20 to March 8, 2023, at Chuk Samet Pier, Sattahip Naval Base.







PASSEX training, commonly known as Passing Exercise, is a type of naval training conducted when friendly naval vessels enter Thai waters. Although it does not involve live ammunition or large-scale maneuvers, PASSEX exercises facilitate joint operations and enhance cooperation between the participating navies. The Thai Navy has previously engaged in PASSEX exercises with allied navies as part of routine practice.

















