Late Triassic dinosaur footprints discovered in Phetchabun province

The Department of Mineral Resources has announced the discovery of a set of dinosaur footprints in Phetchabun’s Nam Nao district, with experts estimating that the prints could date back as far as 225 million years – to the late Triassic Period.

The prints, measuring 10 meters wide and 3 meters long, were found in a dried-up creek at the Huai Hin Lat rock formation. The Mineral Resources Office Region 1 dispatched a team of officials to examine the footprints on May 6.







According to geologist Kamonlak Wongko, the footprints belonged to a sauropod, a group of long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs that included Brontosaurus, Diplodocus, and Brachiosaurus. The discovery of these prints could shed new light on the evolution of ancient animals in Thailand.

This is not the first time that dinosaur footprints have been found in the area. In 2012, the Nam Nao Conservation Group also discovered dinosaur footprints in Nam Nao district. Additionally, the northern province of Phetchabun has a rich history of hosting dinosaurs and other ancient species. (NNT)





















