Bangkok tourist latest pickpocket victim during Pattaya Songkran

A Bangkok tourist became one of many tourists pickpocketed during Songkran celebrations in Pattaya.

Police issued warnings over the past week for people to be leery of pickpockets.

Chinawut Rahung, 25, went to city hall security officers stationed on Walking Street April 17 after discovering that his wallet was missing while strolling and enjoying the Songkran water festival.







Chinawut said that he traveled from Bangkok to enjoy Songkran in Pattaya. While strolling through the water in Walking Street, he stopped by to buy a water gun and when shopping, a group of people walked into the shop, brushed past him and disappeared among the other shoppers.

At first, he didn’t think anything of it, but soon realized that the black wallet in his back pocket containing 3,000 baht in cash and an ID card and ATM card had been taken.

Police checked CCTVs, but couldn’t recover the wallet. Chinawut asked city hall to be more vigilant in protecting tourists.





















