Heavy storms sink fishing boats in coastal provinces of southern Thailand

Authorities have reported the sinking of fishing vessels over the weekend as a result of raging storms in coastal provinces of southern Thailand, with three fatalities confirmed from three incidents.

According to officials, 60 fishing boats were sailing on Sunday (16 Apr) as severe storms raged off the southern coast. Nine out of the 48 ships that left the Pak Phanang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat capsized due to turbulent weather, and one crew member was declared dead. Rescue aircraft and patrol boats were able to find and transport the remaining survivors to safety.







Another death was reported as fishing boats navigated to safety after departing Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Muang district. A crew member was also reported missing from a sunken vessel that left Sichon district on Sunday, with a body thought to be the missing member discovered floating in the waters off Sichon on Monday morning (17 Apr).

Apinan Phuakphong, Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, has directed local officials to support coastal communities and residents, as well as locate any crew members who may have gone missing as a result of the violent storm. (NNT)















