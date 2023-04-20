Fire damages 6th floor condo in North Pattaya

Fire damaged a condominium in Pattaya. Fortunately no one was injured when the blaze broke out April 16 in the sixth-floor unit at the Pattaya Posh Condominium on North Road.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Investigators discovered that more than 50 sets of sheets and bedding had been stored in the condo, providing plenty of fuel for the smoky fire.

Nongyao Kamenich, 43, who lives on the eighth floor of Pattaya Posh’s 35 floors, spotted the flames leaping out the window and called authorities.





















