BANG SARAY, Thailand – A sedan on Bang Saray Beach Road ended up in a drainage ditch, requiring emergency assistance. Though the vehicle sustained minimal damage, the driver, a Thai tourist, criticised the efficiency of the municipality for poor lighting along the road which obscured the drain, causing the accident.







Authorities are urged once again to urgent implement safety enhancements, such as improved lighting and clearer signage that are imperative to prevent similar accidents and safeguard motorists and pedestrians. Failure to address these hazards could lead to more severe consequences in the future, jeopardizing the well-being of our citizens and potentially damaging the region’s reputation as a tourist destination.































