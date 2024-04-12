Pattaya closes five Sukhumvit Road U-turns for Songkran safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – In anticipation of the upcoming Songkran festival, Pattaya City has announced a series of safety measures aimed at ensuring the well-being of road users during the festivities. From April 11 to 19, five U-turn points across the city will be temporarily closed to enhance safety on the roads.







The decision to close these U-turn points was made to mitigate potential accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the celebrations. The closed U-turn points are strategically located at key areas, including Wat Djittabhawan Temple, Wat Chong Lom Temple, Klong Tom Market, near the North Pattaya intersection, and in front of the Pattaya Highway Police.

By directing road users to designated U-turn points equipped with traffic lights, the municipality aims to facilitate safer navigation and adherence to traffic regulations. This practical approach underscores the municipality’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors during the festive season.







Road users are urged to strictly comply with traffic regulations and utilize the designated U-turn points to avoid congestion and potential accidents. These measures are essential to fostering a secure and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone celebrating the Songkran festival in Pattaya.

The Pattaya City Municipality expresses its gratitude to all residents and visitors for their cooperation and understanding in maintaining safety on the roads during this festive occasion. For more information and updates on road safety measures during the Songkran festival, residents and visitors can contact the Pattaya City Municipality or call Hotline 1337.































