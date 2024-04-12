Tourists flock to Pattaya by planes, trains and automobiles for Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists flooded into South Pattaya railway station on Soi Khao Talo, eager to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant atmosphere. Among them, one returning visitor expressed enthusiasm for Pattaya’s picturesque beaches and excitement for the upcoming Songkran festivities.







With the Songkran Festival on the horizon, Pattaya buzzed with anticipation as tourists streamed in to partake in the traditional Thai New Year celebrations. On April 11, reporters noted a surge in arrivals, with families and friend groups making the journey from Bangkok to enjoy Pattaya’s myriad attractions.

Local public transport operators reported a notable uptick in passengers from Bangkok, predominantly Thai families clad in floral shirts, seeking relaxation and leisure during the holiday period. This influx of tourists translated into increased revenue for local businesses, brightening the outlook for those who had weathered quieter periods.







At Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, where boats depart for nearby islands, the scene mirrored that of other bustling seaside destinations. Excited tourists eagerly awaited their ferry rides to Koh Larn, contributing to the lively maritime atmosphere.

As the city geared up for the traditional Songkran celebrations, set to commence on April 18 with the Na Klua Wan Lai Ceremony followed by the Pattaya Beach Water Splashing Festival on April 19, anticipation grew. Thousands of both Thai and international tourists were expected to join in the water-splashing festivities, symbolizing the renewal and unity that the festival embodies.



































