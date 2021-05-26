Bang Saray monk talks down suicide jumper

Wise words from a monk convinced a suicidal police volunteer to climb down from a Bang Saray cellphone tower from which he intended to jump.

Chaiyong Sornrat, 54, was unhurt in the May 24 incident outside Samakeebanpot Temple.

His son said Chaiyong is in financial trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic and had considered being ordained as a monk, as he had no money. But then the Sattahip police volunteer apparently changed his mind and decided upon suicide by leaping from a 20-meter-tall tower.







Bang Saray Mayor Chaiwat Insanong and Deputy Mayor Kan Thanaaukarachon tried to talk the distressed man down, but it wasn’t until a local monk named Kittisophon spoke to him for about 30 minutes did Chaiyong return to earth.





























