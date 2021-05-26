Lions Club Pratamnak Pattaya donates water dispenser to Banglamung Health Bureau

President Naowarat Sae-Ueng of the Lions Club of Pratamnak Pattaya and her Lions Club members met with Sompol Jittiruengkiat of the Banglamung District Health Bureau to present a water dispenser for use by the health workers and visitors.







President Naowarat said that during these difficult times under the Covid-19 pandemic, members of her Lions Club wish to convey their moral support and encouragement to the health workers.

“This gift is to express our deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to the health workers at the center,” Naowarat said.







She also said that the club plans to donate another ten water dispensers to various deserving organizations in Pattaya.























