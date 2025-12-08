Pattaya’s ‘Smart’ pedestrian crossing fails its own test as mayor attempts to use it

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high-profile safety demonstration turned into an awkward reality check this week when Mayor Poramet Ngampichet personally attempted to cross the much-promoted “smart pedestrian crossing” on North Pattaya Road in front of Terminal 21 — only to watch vehicle after vehicle ignore the red light.

Expecting traffic to halt on command, the mayor instead found himself standing at the curb as cars rolled through the crossing, motorcycles slipped between lanes, and several drivers accelerated despite the signal turning red. Tourists waiting nearby reportedly stepped back in confusion, unsure whether the crossing was functional or safe to use.







The scene sharply contradicted City Hall’s earlier claims that the upgraded “smart” crossing — equipped with LED lights, sensors, and timing warnings — would dramatically improve safety for pedestrians heading to the Terminal 21 shopping complex.

Rather than defending the project, the mayor openly admitted the uncomfortable truth:

the system is not working as intended, and drivers continue to ignore the signals, putting pedestrians — especially tourists unfamiliar with local traffic habits — at unacceptable risk.

Residents have long argued that Pattaya’s traffic culture, not its technology, is the root of the problem. Without enforcement, they say, even the most advanced crossing becomes nothing more than an expensive decorative light show.



Public frustration is rising as the city continues to announce new road technology while accidents and near-misses remain common. Many locals online questioned why basic enforcement and driver education haven’t been prioritized before launching “smart” systems that depend on cooperation from drivers who routinely ignore rules.

For a tourism-dependent city branding itself as an international destination, critics say the images of tourists trapped on a “smart” crossing with speeding vehicles flying past is the exact opposite of the message Pattaya wants to send.

Video clip from Pattaya Mayor’s official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FEL22whUp/



































